Urban Outfitters

Uo Ashley Swirl Print Midi Dress

£46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Figure-hugging slip dress with an all-over pattern. Lightweight and floaty fabrication Ft. a V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, a thigh split and midi hem. Finished with a low back and ruched detail. Content + Care - 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex - Machine wash Size + Fit - The model is wearing a size Small