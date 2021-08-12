Keith Haring

Untitled (cup Man), 1989 By Keith Haring

Print Description 'Untitled (Cup man)' was one of the larger prints Keith Haring produced in 1986. Haring depicted his iconic faceless figure as a matryoshka, an egg shaped Russian doll that is made out of wood. Haring also used a vivid colour pallet to emulate the bright colours and intricate patterns often painted on the Russian dolls. Media Matt 250gsm conservation digital paper. A very versatile high quality paper made in Germany from acid and chlorine free wood pulp. The paper is manufactured on a Fourdrinier Machine, a process first perfected by and patented by the Fourdrinier brothers in 1803. Print ID 435806 © Keith Haring Foundation. www.haring.com Licensed by Artestar, New York.