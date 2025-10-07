Supergoop!

Unseen Sunscreen Spf 40

Sun-shielding power in a powder. A weightless wonder, Mineral Fusion’s SPF 30 Brush-on Defense is a transparent mineral sunscreen powder that cuts shine, blurs pores, sets makeup, and looks like skin while warding off harmful UV rays (and imminent sunburns). Totally transparent to match all skin tones, no chalky look included. Built-in soft brush for all-over and targeted application. SPF 30 mineral powder sun coverage for dusting on whenever. Naturally UV resistant thanks to light-reflecting minerals. Translucent, matte finish perfect for all skin tones and types. Bursting with age-defying antioxidant goodness. Size: .14 oz. Everything to Feel Good About Hypoallergenic - Cruelty Free - Vegan - Gluten Free - Talc Free - Fragrance Free - Paraben Free - Phthalate Free - Reef Safe Warnings: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If product is swallowed, get medical help or contact Poison Control Center right away.