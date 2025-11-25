Supergoop!

Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum Spf 50 Pa +++

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Our Dry Brush is composed of grass tree wood, all natural bristles, and finely wound hemp twine around the handle. The ancient practice of dry brushing improves circulation from head to toe and exfoliates the top layer of skin for a brighter, firmer surface all over. The skin is left invigorated from short, quick strokes of the soft bristles across the entire body, including arms, legs, and torso. The Dry Brush Measures 8” long x 3” wide and is 1 ⅛” thick.