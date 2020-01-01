Supergoop!

Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 40

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ DryA totally invisible, weightless, scentless, makeup-gripping, daily SPF 40. Solutions for:- Sun protection- Fine lines and wrinkles- DrynessIf you want to know more This totally innovative, antioxidant-rich, invisible, weightless, scentless, daily SPF, preps skin for makeup while providing broad spectrum SPF 40 protection. The unique oil-free formula glides onto skin providing shine control, leaving a velvety, makeup-gripping finish. Red algae helps protect against the harmful effects of Blue Light, the light emitted from our phones and computers, while meadowfoam seed oil increases skin hydration for a more even skin texturewith or without makeup.What else you need to know: Right from its beginning, Supergoop! has been incredibly thoughtful about what they put in their formulas. They never use anything that might be considered controversial, including parabens, synthetic fragrances, or oxybenzone. All of their formulas undergo an evaluation on sun protection water resistance (where applicable) and an in-vitro broad-spectrum test in compliance with FDA protocols. They are also 100 percent cruelty-free.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.This product is a 2018 Allure Best of Beauty award winner. Research results: All Supergoop! products have been clinically tested and determined to deliver broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.