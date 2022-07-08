Supergoop!

Unseen & Play Sunscreen Spf 50 Set ($78 Value)

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A set of three sunscreens from Supergoop that will keep your skin prepared and protected on sunny days. Set includes: - Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 PA+++ (1.7 oz. and 1 oz.): A totally invisible, weightless, scent-free, makeup-gripping daily primer with broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection. - Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen (1 oz.): A fast-absorbing, nongreasy, water- and sweat-resistant, reef-safe, broad-spectrum SPF 50 lotion for your face and body.