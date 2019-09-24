Urban Skin RX

Unscented Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot Rapid Repair Retinol Treatment

$22.99

At Target

The Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot Rapid Repair Retinol Treatment delivers dramatic hyperpigmentation correction and anti-aging benefits, as it evens out skin tone and reduces the appearance of acne scarring, dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles. This treatment is powered with high levels of Retinol, Kojic Acid and Niacinimide for maximum results, as well as ClearTone Advanced Technology which is unique to this melanin expert brand, Urban Skin Rx. This Technology of 6 ingredients works synergistically to reveal a healthy and even complexion.