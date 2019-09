Clean & Clear

Unscented Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Facial Blotting Sheets

Use CLEAN & CLEAR Oil Absorbing Sheets anytime, anywhere to remove oil and shine throughout the day. Designed for on-the-go touch-ups, these portable oil blotting sheets are ideal for normal, oily, and combination skin. They instantly go to work soaking up excess oil and removing shine from the face without smudging makeup or leaving behind powder. These paper blotting sheets are soft, silky and easy to use all over the face, including around the nose area and the T-zone.