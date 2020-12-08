SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture's Extra Comforting baby lotion is baby skin care, newborn cream and fragrance free baby cream to soothe delicate baby skin. Comfort baby skin to ensure a happy baby with this hydrating, hypoallergenic baby face cream, baby lotion, newborn moisturizer and kids body lotion. Made with a blend of Oat Milk, Rice Water, and Fair Trade Shea Butter, this sensitive skin baby lotion and newborn cream leaves baby skin feeling nourished and intensely moisturized. Massage fragrance free baby cream and natural baby lotion into baby skin to pamper baby and give a kiss of moisture. Gentle enough for everyday use. Calm and comfort babyʼs delicate skin with this baby moisturizer by SheaMoisture, this is also the best baby skin care to use as a gentle baby face lotion or newborn lotion. Our baby skin care and baby lotion for sensitive baby skin is also a great kids lotion for dry skin and has been tested on our family for generations and never on animals. Specifications Scent: Unscented Suggested Age: All Ages Health Facts: Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Mineral Oil-Free, Paraben-Free, Petroleum-Free Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Soothing, Moisturizing Recommended Skin Type: Dry, Sensitive, Normal TCIN: 54672068 UPC: 764302015765 Item Number (DPCI): 007-08-1339 Origin: Made in the USA Description SheaMoisture's Extra Comforting baby lotion is baby skin care, newborn cream and fragrance free baby cream to soothe delicate baby skin. Comfort baby skin to ensure a happy baby with this hydrating, hypoallergenic baby face cream, baby lotion, newborn moisturizer and kids body lotion. Made with a blend of Oat Milk, Rice Water, and Fair Trade Shea Butter, this sensitive skin baby lotion and newborn cream leaves baby skin feeling nourished and intensely moisturized. Massage fragrance free baby cream and natural baby lotion into baby skin to pamper baby and give a kiss of moisture. Gentle enough for everyday use. Calm and comfort babyʼs delicate skin with this baby moisturizer by Shea Moisture, this is also the best baby skin care to use as a gentle baby face lotion or newborn lotion. Our baby skin care and baby lotion for sensitive baby skin is also a great kids lotion for dry skin and has been tested on our family for generations and never on animals. SheaMoisture is known and loved for its natural, sustainably produced goodness. It's made with love for you and baby. We are also pioneering fair trade through Community Commerce at home and abroad. We strive to be sulfate free, paraben free and more, whenever possible. Tested on our family for four generations. Never on animals. Our Story: Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. With this purchase you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Ingredients these products are formulated without, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Phthalate Free A product that either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from phthalates, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no phthalates." Paraben Free A product that either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free A product that either makes an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. No Added Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned and founded brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.