Aquaphor
Unscented Aquaphor Jar
$12.99
At Target
With a gentle and effective formula recommended by dermatologists, pediatricians and pharmacists, Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy is an essential multipurpose ointment that's a crucial part of any skincare routine. It contains a skin protectant formula with glycerin, chamomile essence and provitamin B5 to moisturize, soothe and enhance the healing of skin. Clinically proven to help promote healing and create smooth, healthy-looking skin, this moisturizer is fragrance-, preservative-, and dye-free, making it safe for sensitive skin. Use it to protect your skin from everyday irritations like cold weather and frequent hand washing, or temporarily protect minor cuts, scrapes and burns.
