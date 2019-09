Aquaphor

Unscented Aquaphor Healing Ointment Tube

Aquaphor Healing Ointment is made using a clinically proven formula that restores smooth, healthy skin. When the fast-absorbing ointment is applied to dry, cracked or irritated skin, it helps heal and smooth skin tone, leaving skin feeling more soft and even. This healing ointment does not contain any sulfates, phthalates, fluoride or fragrances, which further helps prevent irritation. It's also recommended by dermatologists as an effective way to manage dry or irritated skin.