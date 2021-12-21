Bernardo

Unreal Shaggy Fur Double Up Coat

$199.00 $135.15

Form meets function and fashion in this wardrobe centerpiece that is surprisingly practical for everyday wear. The oversized, shearling inspired faux fur design features an attached zip-up down vest and bungee drawstring hood for extra warmth. FIT -Oversize Fit -Below the Knee -Model is 5’10”, and wearing a size S FABRIC Shell Faux Fur: 66% Acrylic 18% Polyester 16% Wool Trim: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester Filling: 100% Recycled Polyester CARE Dry clean only.