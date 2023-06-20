Hourglass

Unlocked™ Instant Extensions Mascara

$51.00

The MECCA view: When subtlety just isn’t cutting it, Hourglass’ Unlocked Mascara will unleash lash drama like never before, with film-forming technology that attaches transformative microfibres to your lashes for unreal lift, length and definition. This extraordinary vegan formula stays smudge-proof all day, but the tube-like film slides off effortlessly in warm water for easy, gentle removal. As the first permanent addition to the Unlocked collection, supporting Hourglass’ mission to unlock the cages of wild animals in captivity, 5% of the proceeds from this product go to the Nonhuman Rights Project to help secure civil rights for nonhuman animals.