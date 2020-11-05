Banana Republic

Unlined Double-faced Jacket

$229.00 $114.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

DOUBLE-FACED: Made in a soft and sturdy wool blend, this material uses a double-faced construction for added warmth and a lightly structured look., MIDWEIGHT WARMTH: Unlined and perfect for layering, this coat is designed for cooler days and more moderate climates., RELAXED FIT: Expertly cut for a loose, relaxed fit that’s still pulled together., CUFF DETAIL: Vented cuffs., Notch lapel., Single button front., Flap front pockets - tuck the flaps in for a modern look. , Unlined.