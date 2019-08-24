Instant lash-lift effect and intense lengthening mascara with the L'Oréal Unlimited Lift and Length Mascara. Inspired by the makeup artist hack of bending the mascara wand for added control and ease of application, Unlimited Mascara's unique two-position wand can be used straight or bent to customize your lash look. The bendable brush also makes application precise & effortless, allowing access to harder-to-reach inner and outer corner lashes. The stretchable formula glides on lashes to build up any look with no clumps or flakes.