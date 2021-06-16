Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25″
$98.00
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Feel limitless. Powered by our Nulu™ fabric, these buttery-soft tights will have you bending and stretching with ease.
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Align High Rise Pant With Pockets 25"
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Free People
Stay Cool High Rise Cutout Legging
BUY
$64.80
$108.00
Verishop
Lululemon
Fast And Free Tight 25"
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside Seersucker High Waist Skimpy Swim Bottom
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Waterside V Swim Top
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Short 8"
BUY
£48.00
Lululemon
More from Leggings
Lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Savage x Fenty
Soft Mesh Open-back Crotchless Legging
BUY
C$63.94
Savage x Fenty
Savage x Fenty
Soft Mesh Open-back Crotchless Legging
BUY
$49.95
Savage x Fenty
Zella
Live In High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings
BUY
$55.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted