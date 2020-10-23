Tula

Unleash Your Holiday Glow Kit

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Tula's Unleash Your Holiday Glow Three Best-Sellers In One Kit - glow all out this holiday season! Cleanse, prime & unleash your glow this holiday season with this limited-edition kit filled with Tula's best-selling, full-size skin essentials. Gift them, or keep them all for yourself! The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser: removes impurities without stripping or over-drying. Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer: smooths the appearance of uneven skin tone for a sun-kissed, radiant-look. Rose Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm: instantly hydrates, cools & leaves a gorgeous glow. Key ingredients: Probiotics: help improve skin smoothness Licorice: helps even the look of skin tone over time Caffeine: helps firm & tighten the appearance of skin Lactic acid: gently exfoliates & reveals radiance Rosehip oil & Rosewater: help hydrate, tone & nourish skin Best-Sellers include: The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser (6.7 oz) Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer (1.0 oz) Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm (0.35 oz)