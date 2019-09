Fudge Professional

Unleaded Skyscraper Hairspray

£8.75

Fudge Unleaded Skyscraper Hairspray is a medium hold finishing spray for all hair types. This easy to use finishing spray, delivers a medium and long lasting hold. Unleaded Skyscraper adds style support whilst remaining soft to the touch. Fudge Unleaded Skyscraper Hairspray easily brushes out and leaves you hair feeling soft with no product build up. Did you know? Fudge are against animal testing.