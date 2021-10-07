J. Crew

University Terry Trouser Pant

$79.50 $29.99

At J. Crew

Take a second, picture your most-loved, well-worn sweatpants from back in the day. Guess what? You're looking at (a much more polished) version of them. Meet university terry, our new sweats fabric inspired by college bookstores everywhere. Think smooth and streamlined on the outside, cushy on the inside and almost guaranteed to make you feel a bit nostalgic. Plus, these pants match back to our other university terry tops for a head-to-toe look we love. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.