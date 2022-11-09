SublimeWare

Universal Travel Adapter International All In One Plug (rose Gold)

[THE PERFECT WORLDWIDE TRAVEL ADAPTOR] – Use this 4 port usb charger to 150+ countries, fits with US UK EU CHINA outlets. This all in one travel adapter comes in one piece, and where many USB Travel Adapter comes in many pieces. [SIMULTAINEOUS DEVICE CHARGING 4 DEVICES] – This is the only Travel Adapter you will need! Dual USB is not enough these days, you need a power travel adapter that will charge two phones, a tablet and camera when you go travel. Get the 4 Port USB Power Travel Adapter today and save the headache. Compatible with smartphones, Bluetooth Speaker Headset; Powerbank and USB Powered Devices. [4 PORT USB INTERNATIONAL PLUG FOR TRAVEL] – This usb c power adapter comes with 4 Smart USB Ports 2×2.4A/2×2.1A, at 3500mA. Charge up to four devices at the same time, which the ports automatically adapting the output for each one accordingly. [PIN LOCKING MECHANISM FOR SECURE PLUGIN] - Don't you hate when you press the pins sinks back into the Travel Adapter when you press it in the outlet? This Universal Travel Adapter locks and unlocks the 8 pins securely into its fixed positions ****[PLEASE NOTE] - This is not a converter between voltages. Make sure voltage on the outlet and are compatible with the electronics used or getting a voltage converter with this adapter