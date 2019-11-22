Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Haozi
Universal Travel Adapter
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
HAOZI Universal Travel Adapter, All-in-one International Power Adapter with 2.4A Dual USB, European Adapter Travel Power Adapter Wall Charger for UK, EU, AU, Asia Covers 150+Countries (Blue)
Need a few alternatives?
iRobot
Irobot Roomba 960
$649.99
$499.99
from
iRobot
BUY
Flight 001
5-in-1 Universal Adapter
$35.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Flight 001
5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
$35.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
LBell
Wake-up Light
C$49.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Haozi
Haozi
Universal Travel Adapter
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Haozi
Universal Travel Adapter
$15.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Energizer
Ultimate Lithium™ Batteries
$20.00
from
Energizer
BUY
Haozi
Universal Travel Adapter
$14.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Z N Nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
nozzco
Outdoor Movie Screen
$280.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted