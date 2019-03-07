Haozi

Universal Travel Adapter

International Adapter: The Travel Adapter covers over 150 countries with US/EU/UK/AUS plugs and Powerful Dual USB Ports. It can be worked in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and so on. Certified and Safety: This travel adapter has FCC, CE and RoHS certified safety system with safety 6.3 Amp fuse ensures complete protection for you and your devices, Built-in safey shutters protect users from the direct touch of the live parts on the socket outlet. Smart Dual USB Ports: This universal charger is compatible with almost all USB Devices like Apple iPhone 7/6S/5S/4S, Samsung Galaxy S7/S6/S5/S4, Sony, Nokia, HTC, LG, HUAWEI, ZTE, Bluetooth Speaker, Digital Cameras and so on. Charge 3 Devices: Power Up faster without taking multiple chargers on vacation! Compact and Powerful World Adapter Plug allows SIMULTANEOUS use of the AC Power Socket and Dual USB Ports. Charge 3 Devices at the same time without any mess at all, very Easy to use. Guaranteed: Best of all, by buying with us, you'll be working with a company that has a full LIFETIME GUARANTEE on every product that leaves our factory. Better still, we offer full customer support for all of your needs. Bottom line, it works, or your money back.