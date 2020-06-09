BeautyStat

Universal Pro-bio Moisture Boost Cream

$50.00

Deeply moisturising without being greasy, the BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream is a lightweight product that’s compatible with both sensitive and dry skin types. It leaves your complexion looking more even with less redness and, with regular use, fine lines and dark spots can appear less noticeable. You’ll be left with a healthy glow, smoother finish and softer texture. Containing Hyaluronic Acid, hydration is locked in while Ceramides and Pomegranate Sterols offer protection and reparative properties. Ganoderma, a ferment that comes from rare mushrooms, alongside Bifida Extract, a probiotic, have detoxifying powers to guard against environmental aggressors. Free from fragrance. Brand: BeautyStat Directions: Smooth on as your hydration step over Universal C Skin Refiner twice daily. Ingredients: Aqua (Water) , Dimethicone, Glycerin, Pentylene,Glycol, Cetearyl Olivate, Polyacrylamide,,C13-14 Isoparaffin, Sorbitan Olivate, Polysilicone-11, Ceramide 2, Punica Granatum, (Pomegranate) Sterols, Ganoderma Lucidum, Extract, Linoleic Acid, Lactose, Milk Protein, Sodium Hyaluronate, Bifida Ferment Lysate,,Betula Alba Bark Extract, Acrylates/C10-30,Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Laureth-7,,Sodium Citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sorbic, Acid, Citric Acid, Propanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate. Volume: 30g