Mophie

Universal External Battery

$19.99

Rechargeable 6,000mAh universal battery Triple-Tested Battery Ensures Peak Performance and Safe Operation 2.1 ampere output-charge smartphones or tablets. Slim, easy-to-carry design and aluminum finish Compatible with iphone 6s, iphone 6s plus, ipad air 2 and ipad mini 4 Charges your mobile devices such as your smartphone, smart watch and more Talk, play and browse longer than ever with the new mophie power station universal battery. This 6,000mAh universal battery is packed with more power then ever. Get more than two additional charges on your smartphone or keep your tablet charged longer for more reading. Two USB ports let you charge multiple devices. The slim design and premium aluminum finish make this pocket-sized model easy to carry. mophie products go through rigorous testing. Each battery is tested three times to ensure peak performance and safe operation. This is the reason why mophie is the #1 and most trusted brand in portable power.