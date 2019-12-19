Lixirskin

Lixir Skin is about to change everything you thought you knew about moisturizers - according to the skincare brand, "there is no such thing as a cream which is good for a bit of your skin and not the other". Your soon-to-be hero product, 'Universal Emulsion' is a day and night formula and priming serum all in one – you can use it on the face, lips, neck and arms for a dose of lightweight yet intensive hydration. Infused with natural SPF10 sun protection that shields you from harmful UV rays and pollutants, it also drives in molecular water to boost and retain moisture, wherever you chose to use it.