Founder of LIXIRSKIN Colette Haydon (doctor in dermo-pharmacy and the mastermind formulator behind many of your favourite beauty products) is about to change the way you view skin care. A hero product in her streamlined, 'advanced yet relaxed' and seriously pretty millennial pink range, Universal Emulsion was created out of the belief that there’s ‘no such thing as a cream which is good for a bit of your skin and not the other’. A day moisturiser, night cream and serum in one, this multitasking formula is designed to be used on the face, eye contour, lips, neck, décolleté, arms and hands. Luscious yet lightweight, the milky lotion absorbs instantly, leaving a dewy, velvety smooth and plump finish with no greasy residue. Delivering molecular water to the skin, it boosts hydration and increases skin’s ability to retain it, leaving a veil of moisture. Thanks to an ‘unusual emulsification technique’, the formula also provides natural UV protection without pore-clogging sunscreens (LIXIR used an unusual emulsification technique to obtain an SPF 10 without any added sunscreens). Scented with rose and ylang ylang extracts, this is a genuine pleasure to use – helping you to get ready to face the day and relax at night. Bliss!