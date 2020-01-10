Derma E

Universal Cleansing Balm

Derma E's Universal Cleansing Balm melts on contact and transforms into a lightweight cleansing oil instantly dissolving all makeup, dirt and excess oil, leaving skin smooth and hydrated. Formulated with soothing extracts and nourishing vitamins for a deep, yet gentle cleanse for even the most sensitive skin. Enriched with deeply hydrating rosehip oil to help tone and balance the skin's natural oils for a youthful, glowing complexion. Also use from head to toe as a skin cleanser, moisturizer, shave cream, mixed with baking soda to use as deodorant, combined with clay or other exfoliants as a mask, used on the scalp for dryness.