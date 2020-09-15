BeautyStat

Universal C Skin Refiner

Universal C Skin Refiner A powerful, Vitamin C-based skincare product, very different from the others, formulated with 20% pure Vitamin C (L ASCORBIC ACID) and a patented encapsulated delivery system that continues to work its magical full-strength results throughout use with no degrading of color or formula. Immediately and over time improves skin smoothness and radiance and is safe for all skin types including sensitive skins. Skin tone and texture become more even, lines, wrinkles and dark spots are diminished, and skin becomes firmer. Skin glows with the refreshing look of health. Universal C Skin Refiner is comprised of two unique benefits. 1. Highest percentage of pure Vitamin C allowable While many Vitamin C-based products currently on the market use a derivative of this ingredient, ours is formulated with 20% of pure Vitamin C. An unprecedented benefit, however, in its pure form, Vitamin C is harder to stabilize to be most effective. 2. Patented, encapsulated delivery system Because of this challenge, our product uses a patented, encapsulated delivery system that protects each particle. This prevents oxidation, keeping color and formula consistent and efficacious, delivering superior results from first application to the last. Formula protected by Patent# 9,901,532 & 9,901,533