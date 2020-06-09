BeautyStat

Universal C Eye Perfector

$50.00

At

UNIVERSAL C EYE PERFECTOR Pure, patented, stable Vitamin C with the power of CBD, an inudstry first. Universal C Eye Perfector combines 5% pure, patented, stable Vitamin C with CBD, working together to create the best eye product ever! Qty What does it do? Provides immediate and lasting effects over time Formulated with potent, optimum level 5% pure vitamin C, protected by 3 patents, and creating a stable, full-strength formula from 1st pump to last Uniquely combined with CBD, providing the strongest anti-inflammatory protection, fighting pollution and other environmental factors while soothing and revitalizing the delicate eye area Weightless texture smoothes on like velvet, yet provides spectacular results Immediately softens and hydrates skin Helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Fades the look of dark circles Brightens skin to give eye area a refreshed appearance Diminishes puffiness Calms and soothes redness and irritation Dermatologist/Ophthalmologist approved Fragrance free / Preservative free / Dye Free No parabens or phthalates What are the other key ingredients? 5% Pure Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) – stabilized via the BeautyStat proprietary and patented delivery system. Helps brighten and lighten eye area. Firms, lifts and repairs fine lines and wrinkles. Anti-oxidant protection – helps defend sensitive eye are from pollution. Also provides anti-oxidant protection and helps defend sensitive eye area from pollution. CBD – Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil & Cannabis Sativa Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract is rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Diminishes skin reactivity, calming and soothing sensitive eye area Hyaluronic Acid – Moisture-activated within the skin, for a plumper, more hydrated area around the eyes EGCG (epigallo catechin gallate) a.k.a. Green Tea Extract – 98% Pure. Delivers anti-inflammatory, non-irritating, antioxidant benefits. Helps brighten and protect sensitive eye area. WE ARE BACK IN STOCK: We are also offering you a 25% discount using code: GMA Click “Add To Cart” below