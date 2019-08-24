Life should be about the journey, not reaching your destination before you need a charge. UNIVERSAL is your all-in-one charger no matter where life takes you. Use the built-in powerbank or included world travel adapters to plug in and charge anywhere with USB-A, USB Type-C, or wireless charging.
Specifications:
- 6700mAh Powerbank
- US, EU, UK, AU Travel Adapters
- Wireless Fast Charge for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy
- USB-A and USB-C for multi-device compatibility
- 18W output
Note: May not be shippable to all countries due to lithium battery regulations. If this cannot be shipped to your country, a full refund will be issued.