Universal : All-in-one Travel Charger

Life should be about the journey, not reaching your destination before you need a charge. UNIVERSAL is your all-in-one charger no matter where life takes you. Use the built-in powerbank or included world travel adapters to plug in and charge anywhere with USB-A, USB Type-C, or wireless charging. Specifications: - 6700mAh Powerbank - US, EU, UK, AU Travel Adapters - Wireless Fast Charge for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy - USB-A and USB-C for multi-device compatibility - 18W output Note: May not be shippable to all countries due to lithium battery regulations. If this cannot be shipped to your country, a full refund will be issued.
