UNITE Hair

Unite Hair Smooth & Shine, 3.5 Fl Oz

$28.50

Buy Now Review It

Description Lightweight, nutrient-rich styling cream that repairs hair as it smooths and shines wet or dry hair. Benefits Creates a smooth, sleek look with a high-gloss shine. Suggested Use Work evenly through damp or dry hair from mid-shaft to ends and style as usual. Find a Professional Not sure what product is right for you? Find a beauty professional near you