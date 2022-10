UNITE Hair

Re:unite Treatment

$38.00 $26.60

Buy Now Review It

Description RE:UNITE Treatment is an advanced restorative treatment that quickly and dramatically transforms damaged, over-worked hair. Benefits Repairs and reinforces. Deeply nourishes and seals in moisture. Prevents cell damage & restores elasticity. Suggested Use After RE:UNITE Shampoo, apply RE:UNITE Treatment evenly from roots to ends. Leave in for 5 to 15 minutes, rinse.