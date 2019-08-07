Unite Hair Care

Unite Hair 7 Seconds Detangler Leave In Conditioner

UNITE Hair 7 Seconds Detangler Leave In, 8 Fl oz. Shampoo and condition with your favorite UNITE Daily System. Rinse. Towel Dry. Spray about 4 to 6 times throughout your hair. Comb through- do not rinse. Follow with your favorite UNITE styling and finishing products to achieve your desired finished look. No parabens or sodium chloride added. The conditioner locks in color Brand Story UNITE is a Professional Salon Hair Care System developed by a hairdresser for hairdressers, with over 40 high-quality, high-performance formulas top salon and editorial stylists demand for their craft, and for their clients.