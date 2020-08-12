We-Vibe

Unite Couples Vibrator (purple) – We-vibe

$144.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

(NEW VERSION) Unite your bodies, ignite your passions.People with broader experience using sex toys will find it difficult finding a toy that surpasses the pleasure generated during penetrative sex more than the UNITE Couples’ stimulator does. This toy delivers delightful clitoral and G-spot stimulation, giving you and your partner the opportunity to explore new heights of passion together.