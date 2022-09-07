UNITE Hair

Unite Conundrum Paste Styling Cream 2 Oz

STYLING CREAM This styling cream boasts the benefits of a wax, paste, and cream, all in one pot! Create a flexible, long-lasting hold that's messy, sleek or anything in between. Use on wet or dry hair. Benefits Combines the benefits of waxes, pastes and creams. Suggested Use Rub a small amount of CONUNDRUM Paste between your palms and work through damp or dry hair.