The Studio K

Unisex Stripe Velvet Pajama Shirt

$111.00

Buy Now Review It

At W Concept

- Comfortable fit - Striped pattern - Front button closure - Soft feeling material - Left chest patch pocket - Long sleeves with button cuffs - On the back volume embroidery point Measurement Small - Sleeve length:27.5" Chest:21.2" Shoulder:15.5" Length:26.3" Medium - Sleeve length:28.3" Chest:22.4" Shoulder:20.0" Length:28.7" Composition & Care - 96% Polyester 4% Span - Dry cleaning - Care label reference Designer - Imported - by THE STUDIO K - Style#:300564076