Unisex Santiago Duffel Bag

$45.00 $35.99

Buy Now Review It

4 outside zippered pockets and easy access outside mesh pocket to organize your gear. Performance technology: hydro shield water-resistant base, as well as fresh PAK ventilated side pocket for dirty shoes and gear. Comfortable shoulder strap pad and super-soft haul handle. Front zippered pocket with key fob and inside zippered valuables pocket for your small items.