Unisex Oversized Shirt

The new staple oversize shirt in beautiful, organic cotton, Japanese seersucker. This breezy cotton shirt is made to sit oversized on the body, but can be ordered in larger sizes to achieve an even more dramatic look. Longer in the back with a scooped hem, centre back pleat and delicate collar design. Featuring our signature corozo buttons and meticulous detailing.