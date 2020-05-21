Coyuchi

The classic spa robe, reinvented. Made from organic cotton in an airy waffle weave, it’s pre-tumbled to be soft from day one and gets more so with every wash. Unisex styling with a streamlined fit that keeps it comfy and flattering with double belt-loops. We recommend washing before use for a true-to-size fit. Length for Size: XS/S: 47", S/M: 49", M/L: 52", L/XL: 53" 100% organic cotton sourced and woven in Turkey. GOTS + Made Safe Certified