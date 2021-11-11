Numskul

Unisex Official Star Wars Darth Vader Knitted Christmas Jumper

OFFICIALLY LICENSED STAR WARS APPAREL: Prepare to see the fun side of the Sith Lord with this Official Star Wars Darth Vader Christmas Jumper. This Jumper is knitted to give that legitimate Christmas Jumper feel, with a festive design based on the heavy-breather himself. UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER: If you are looking for the perfect sweater to attend your next “Ugly Christmas Jumper” party, then look no further. The excessive patterns on this knitted jumper are sure to score you some points at your next fun ugly Christmas jumper party, and sure to bring some smiles and laughs as well. XMAS JUMPERS: These Christmas Jumpers come in a range of unisex sizes - XS, S, M L, XL, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL. With so many size options to choose from, you are sure to find the perfectly fitting superhero sweater for your next Ugly Christmas Jumper party. PREMIUM QUALITY DESIGN: All of our sweaters are made from premium quality materials, and 100% knitted. Each of our sweaters are also completely unisex, ensuring a universally flattering fit for both men and women. GAMING GIFT: This is the perfect gift option for gamers or movie geeks, and is guaranteed to please your Star Wars loving friend, family member or loved one. It is sure to last you through years of work or family ugly Christmas jumper days. Introducing the Officially Licensed Darth Vader Jumper, designed and engineered by Numskull Designs Make a statement at your next Ugly Christmas Jumper party with this unique and fun Darth Vader sweater! Official Star Wars Merchandise He's not 'Little Annie' anymore, he's a badass with an intergalactic death machine. You can get the Sith Lord look with this Official Knitted Star Wars Darth Vader Christmas Jumper, which sports an image of the Chosen One himself, but with the unmistakeable hint of Christmas Cheer Festive Christmas Jumper Looking for a jumper to wear to your next Ugly Christmas Jumper party? Look no further! The intricate and flamboyant patterns of this sweater are sure to provide the perfect details for your next ugly Christmas jumper party. Large & Unisex Sizes All of our sizes are unisex, fitting both men and women. We also offer a wide range of sizes from XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, and 4XL. With so many sizes to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect fitting sweater for your next party. Premium Quality Each of our sweaters are 100% knitted with the highest quality materials to ensure that your sweater is built to last through years of ugly Christmas sweater parties! The unisex sizing ensures an easy fitting process that is accessible for both genders. Customer Satisfaction Customer satisfaction is our #1 priority, and we are confident that you will love your purchase. However, if you are not satisfied, we offer a 1-year warranty to ensure your utmost satisfaction. If at any point you are not happy with your purchase, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us so that we can make it right! Don’t Delay, Get your Star Wars Ugly Christmas Jumper Today - While Stocks Last!