Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
The North Face

Unisex Basic Zip Flyweight Duffel

$69.79
At Amazon
23"X11"X12". Durable, lightweight material packs down into internal zippered pocket. Removable shoulder straps and top grab handles. External zippered pocket and stretch sleeve pocket.
Featured in 1 story
These Gym Bags Are As Stylish As You Are
by Emily Ruane