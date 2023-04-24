Crocs

Unisex-adult Classic Seasonal Print Clogs

Imported Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole COMFORTABLE SHOES FOR EVERYONE: With a color and style for every personality, the Graphic Classic Clogs are the Crocs women and men need to start a comfort revolution around the world. LIGHTWEIGHT AND FUN WATER SHOES: These Crocs for men and women feature lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort. Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly, making these the perfect water shoes. WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These shoes offer a roomy fit and we recommend ordering a size down to the next largest whole size. DESIGNED TO FIT: These slip on shoes are easy to take on and off, while being extremely durable. Plus these walking shoes for women and men offer pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. PERSONALIZATION: Add Jibbitz shoe charms to your Crocs to show your unique style and creativity! From well-known characters to food and more - express yourself. It’s the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world, now in a fun new range of vacation-ready prints! Channel your summer love anytime with these playful graphics. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort, a print for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes.