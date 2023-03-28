Crocs

Unisex-adult Classic Clogs

$49.95

Imported Ethylene Vinyl Acetate sole Shaft measures approximately 8#inches from arch CROCS FOR WOMEN AND MEN: The Crocs Classic Clogs are not only the most comfortable shoes for women and men but also easy to clean just using soap and water and allowing for a quick dry. LIGHTWEIGHT AND FUN: The Crocs for men and women feature lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort. Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris quickly. WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These men's and women's Crocs offer a roomy fit and we recommend ordering a size down to the next largest whole size. DESIGNED TO FIT: These slip-on clogs are easy to take on and off, while being extremely durable. These Crocs even offer pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit. PERSONALIZATION: Add Jibbitz shoe charms to your Crocs to show your unique style and creativity! From well-known characters to food and more - express yourself. It’s the iconic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world! The irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort , a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes. Looking for the ultimate warm-weather shoe? Crocs' Classic clog has a ventilated upper and a traction outsole to make it a top wet-dry performer--perfect for the beach--but we can think of a zillion other places you'll want to wear it.