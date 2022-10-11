Crocs

Unisex-adult Baya Lined Fuzz Strap Clog

$64.99 $38.99

Product Details Origin Imported Sole Material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Closure Type Pull On Water Resistance Level Not Water Resistant Country of Origin Vietnam About this Item WARM AND FUZZY FEELINGS INSIDE: Designed with function and warmth in mind, the soft and lined Crocs for men and women are great as a slipper but also perfect for running errands. BAYA LINED FIT: Cozy clogs with a toasty lined fuzz are the Crocs women and men need to keep the feeling going all season. Traditional heel straps give you a secure, snug fit for step in and go comfort. We recommend selecting a size up for a little extra room. WHAT SIZE SHOULD I BUY?: These shoes offer a relaxed fit and we recommend ordering a size up to the next largest whole size. These Crocs clogs for women and men are created with Croslite foam, offering Dual Crocs Comfort that is blissfully supportive, soft and cradling MAKE THEM YOUR OWN: These women's and men's Crocs offer a snug fit that will cradle your foot. The Crocs clogs can be customized with Jibbitz charms to reflect your own personal flair. CROCS FOR WOMEN AND MEN: The fuzz-lined Baya Crocs are fun to wear inside and out. The options are endless when you expand your wardrobe with these fuzzy clogs. Description Now you can take the popular Baya Clog that so many love straight through the chilly season. The Baya Lined Fuzz-Strap Clog has a plush, fuzzy lining with a fuzz-lined back strap to keep toes and heels toasty warm, indoors or out, which makes it a reliable cold-weather comfort shoe. Multiple color options make this the comfiest, most stylish solution for your chilly feet.