The Hoodwitch

Unique Large Amethyst Cluster

Relieves stress, Third Eye Chakra, sobriety Increases spiritual awareness, calms the nervous system, supports sobriety. Amethyst is a wonderful aid for insomnia, while promoting selflessness. Amethyst clusters have points that radiate energy outward in many directions, creating an energetic force that is powerful to its surroundings. Amethyst is one of the most effective crystals for healing people, plants that won’t grow, and calming animals. Amethyst crystal clusters are used to keep the air and life force in the home clean and positive.