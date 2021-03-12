Uniqlo

Uniqlo U Crew Neck Long Sleeved T-shirt

£19.90

Product Details # 433035 Material Composition: Body: 100% Cotton/ Rib: 79% Cotton, 21% Polyester Care Instructions: Machine wash cold Size Information: This product is made according to men’s size guidelines. For women’s sizing, we recommend purchasing either 1 or 2 sizes smaller than your usual size. Description: Simple style is a customer-favorite. Modern and thoughtfully designed. - High quality and great value for the price. - Available in our most-popular colors. - New colors added to expand your style.