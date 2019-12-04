Marimekko

Unikko Duvet Cover Set

This pattern is a true classic and part of Marimekko first floral collection designed in 1964. Due to its perennial popularity over the years, it has become synonymous with the brand. The design has been produced in many different colors, but by far the most iconic and signature color way is the signature Poppy red. However, the newer true Blue color way is just as appealing and brings a modern point of view to classic Blue and white. Duvet cover set has inside ties to hold the comforter in place