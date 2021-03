Marimekko

Unikko Bath Towel

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Made from cotton terry, this bath towel features the the classic Marimekko Unikko (poppy) pattern in beige and white. Marimekko’s famous poppy pattern Unikko was born in 1964 in a time when the design house’s collections featured mostly abstract prints. Read more