Honor Roll

“uniform” Crop Hoodie

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Honor Roll

We are often told the clothes define the person. Remove the stigma of “Supposed to” and wear this staple as your daily uniform. Heavy and durable coming in at 20 ounces, this hoodie is great for layering or rocking solo. The letters are Chenille appliqué letters which provides more flexibility and longer lifespan. Grab this one today and make it a vital piece of your fall/winter uniform. Collection: Dress-Code Fabric: 20oz 100% combed cotton fleece Size Chart XS: Chest 28-30 ; Front Length 17 ; Sleeve Length 23 S: Chest 32-34 ; Front Length 18 ; Sleeve Length 24 M: Chest 36-38 ; Front Length 19 ; Sleeve Length 24 L: Chest 40-42 ; Front Length 20 ; Sleeve Length 25 XL: Chest 44-46 ; Front Length 21 ; Sleeve Length 25 2XL: Chest 48-52 ; Front Length 22 ; Sleeve Length 26 Color: Black Gender: Women