Unicorn Bath Bomb Fizzy Powder - Unique Gift For Any Unicorn Or Rainbow Lover. Perfect As Birthday Gifts, Scented In Rainbow Sherbet - 16 Ounce

What Is A Unicorn Bath Fizzy? Unicorn Bath Bomb Fairy Dust, All the goodness of a bath bomb in a more controlled way. Meaning you can add as much fizzing powder to your bath water as you'd like. There are approximately 5 uses out of this 16 ounce bag, or maybe just one use if you looking for an extra bubbly bath experience. Known Facts Will Not Stain Your Tub Will Wash Out Using Water Will Fizz & Foam - Always Will Change The Color Of Your Bath Water May cause your tub to be slippery, please use caution when getting in and out of tub. Our Promise To You 100% Money Back Guarantee By Manufacture - No Questions Asked. Made In The USA Handcrafted in a small family owned and operated factory in Brooklyn NY. The joy of manufacturing products began when Owner Charlene got engaged 5 years ago. Oh the surprise when she found the craft of handmade soaps. The rest is history.. lol Premium Ingredients Vegan Cruelty Free Will Never Test On Animals All products are manufactured in small batches by family member using the highest quality of products that are natural and locally source. We strive to make your bath experience affordable, relaxing and carefree. Moisturizing, Hydrating, Soothing Sweet Almond oil has been known to keep skin looking smooth, soft and hydrating and moisturized. Along with all of its powerful vitamins and nutrients for all skin types. All of our bath bombs are made using Sweet almond oil for its amazing skin properties. This will not leave your skin oily and sticky.